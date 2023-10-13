Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas rejects Israel order to evacuate north Gaza

This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
Hamas on Friday rejected an Israeli order for 1.1 million residents to evacuate northern Gaza within 24 hours ahead of an expected ground incursion into the overcrowded Palestinian territory.
"Our Palestinian people reject the threat of the occupation (Israeli) leaders and its call for them to leave their homes and flee from them to the south or Egypt," Hamas said in a statement.
The Israeli military said it would operate "significantly" in Gaza City in the coming days and civilians would only be able to return when another announcement was made.
"Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields," the military said in a statement.
"Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians."
A Hamas official said the Gaza relocation warning was "fake propaganda" and urged citizens not to fall for it.
The United Nations said it considered it impossible for such a movement of people to take place "without devastating humanitarian consequences."
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan described the UN's response to Israel's early warning to the residents of Gaza as "shameful".
