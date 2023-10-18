Israel-Palestine conflict: US President Biden arrives in Tel Aviv on mission to contain war

He also seeks to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza

AP file photo

By AP Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM

US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel on a mission to contain Israeli-Hamas war and encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Biden's complex diplomatic mission to the Middle East was supposed to calm the region and shore up humanitarian efforts for Palestinians, but after the blast that killed at least 500 in Gaza, Jordan cancelled a planned summit with the US president, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Abbas also cancelled plans to meet Biden, as Palestinian security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse anti-government protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah as popular anger boiled.

ALSO READ: