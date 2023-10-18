Hamas, Israel trade blame after Gaza hospital blast killed at least 500

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in Al Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City over the past days, hoping they would be spared bombardment

Wounded Palestinians wait for treatment at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. — AP

By AP Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM

A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter on Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

At least 500 people were killed, the ministry said.

As rage spread through the region because of the hospital carnage, and with President Joe Biden heading to the Middle East in hopes of stopping the war from spreading, Jordan's foreign minister said his country cancelled a regional summit scheduled for Wednesday in Amman.

The war between Israel and Hamas was “pushing the region to the brink,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told state-run television. He said Jordan would host the summit only when everyone had agreed its purpose would be to “stop the war, respect the humanity of the Palestinians and deliver the aid they deserve.”

The explosion at Al Ahli Hospital left gruesome scenes. Video that The Associated Press confirmed was from the hospital showed fire engulfing the building and the hospital grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them young children. The grass around them was strewn with blankets, school backpacks, and other belongings.

Hamas called Tuesday’s hospital blast “a horrific massacre,” saying it was caused by an Israeli strike.

What Israel says

The Israeli military blamed a smaller, more radical Palestinian militant group that often works with Hamas. The military said the Islamic Jihad group had fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital and that “intelligence from multiple sources" indicated that the group was responsible.

In a briefing with reporters, the chief army spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the army determined there were no air force, ground, or naval attacks in the area at the time of the blast. He said radar detected outgoing rocket fire at the same moment, and intercepted communications between militant groups indicated that Islamic Jihad fired the rockets.

Hagari also shared aerial footage collected by a military drone that showed a blast that he said was inconsistent with Israeli weaponry. He said the explosion occurred in the building's parking lot, and he noted that the death toll could not be confirmed.

Since the war began, the military said in a statement that roughly 450 rockets fired at Israel by militant groups had landed in Gaza, “endangering and harming the lives of Gazan residents.”

What Islamic Jihad group says

Islamic Jihad dismissed those claims, accusing Israel of “trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed".

The group pointed to Israel’s order that Al Ahli be evacuated and its previous bombing of the hospital complex as proof that the hospital was an Israeli target. It also said the scale of the explosion, the angle of the bomb's fall, and the extent of the destruction all pointed to Israel.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in Al Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City in past days, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

Ambulances and private cars rushed some 350 casualties from the blast to Gaza City’s main hospital, Al Shifa, which was already overwhelmed with wounded from other strikes, said its director, Mohammed Abu Selmia. The wounded were laid onto bloody floors, screaming in pain.

“We need equipment, we need medicine, we need beds, we need anaesthesia, we need everything,” Abu Selmia said. He warned that fuel for the hospital’s generators would run out within hours.

Death toll

Before the Al Alhi Hospital deaths, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and nearly two-thirds of those killed were children. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who were slain in Hamas’ October 7 attack. The assault also resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza. Hamas militants in Gaza have launched rockets every day since, aiming at cities across Israel.

