4 killed in Israeli strikes on Hamas office in Lebanon

The explosion took place near a sweet shop in the suburbs

By Agencies

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 8:20 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 8:42 PM

An Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, Lebanese state media said, adding that some people have been wounded.

4 people are reported to have been killed in the explosion, according to Lebanon's state agency.

Hezbollah's TV station said a top Hamas official Saleh Arouri was killed in the incident.

"A hostile Israeli drone targeted a Hamas office in Al-Musharrafiya, near Al-Sharq Sweets, and a number of people were wounded," in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanon's National News Agency

More to follow


