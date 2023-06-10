5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

When this volcano erupted in 2018, it destroyed more than 700 homes
An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers, Turkey’s defence ministry said.
The explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
More to follow.
