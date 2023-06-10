5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, authorities said

By AP Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 12:18 PM

An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

The explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

