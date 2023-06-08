Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in Afghanistan; casualties reported

The deputy governor was killed in an attack earlier this week

File photo

By Reuters Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 12:30 PM

An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many. Daesh claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.

