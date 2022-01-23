Malaysia: Former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter

The family thanked people for their prayers and hoped they would ignore rumours spread about him by uninformed sources.

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 2:50 PM

Malaysia former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, is still being treated in hospital and his family has communicated with him, his daughter said on Sunday.

Marina Mahathir said in a statement the family thanked people for their prayers and hoped people would ignore rumours spread about him by uninformed sources.

She said on Saturday evening that Mahathir was in stable condition, and responding well to a treatment following a medical procedure on January 8.

This is the second time the former premier, who has a history of heart issues, has been admitted to the National Heart Institute this month.