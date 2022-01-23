Malaysia: Former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter

Russia announces more military drills, refuses to rule out military deployments to the Caribbean
World18 hours ago
Malaysia former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, is still being treated in hospital and his family has communicated with him, his daughter said on Sunday.
Marina Mahathir said in a statement the family thanked people for their prayers and hoped people would ignore rumours spread about him by uninformed sources.
She said on Saturday evening that Mahathir was in stable condition, and responding well to a treatment following a medical procedure on January 8.
This is the second time the former premier, who has a history of heart issues, has been admitted to the National Heart Institute this month.
Russia announces more military drills, refuses to rule out military deployments to the Caribbean
World18 hours ago
Rice harvests due in March are expected to be drastically lower after an agrochemical import ban last year
World19 hours ago
Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people
World20 hours ago
A total of 970 suspects are in custody on charges of theft, disorderly behaviour and possession of weapons
World21 hours ago
The 68-year-old recently recovered from a second Covid infection
World1 day ago
Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet
World1 day ago
The shootout occurred after cops responded to a domestic disturbance call
World1 day ago
The hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, was shot dead by the FBI teams
World1 day ago