Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Neiafu, Tonga

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight could take place at one of the seven wonders of the world
The world’s wealthiest person had thrown a cage fight challenge at the Meta CEO in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Neiafu region in Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.
There was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska, The US Tsunami Warning System said.
The quake was at a depth of 247 km (153.48 miles), the USGS said.
ALSO READ:
The world’s wealthiest person had thrown a cage fight challenge at the Meta CEO in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21
The actor was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020
Last year, 13 people were killed after refusing to stop for police traffic checks in the country
Protests over the death of Nahel, who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop, have spread across the country
Killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people, police
Examination of debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that destroyed the Titan and its passengers earlier this month
Experts say the Titan incident would likely impact the chances to visit and study the famous wreckage and that there could be stricter maritime safety regulations in the offing
No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal