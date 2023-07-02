UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Neiafu, Tonga

There is no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska, The US Tsunami Warning System says

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 3:08 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Neiafu region in Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska, The US Tsunami Warning System said.

The quake was at a depth of 247 km (153.48 miles), the USGS said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World