Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Indonesia

File photo

By Reuters Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 6:13 PM

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Java in Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 57 km (35 miles), EMSC said. No initial damage or casualties have been reported so far.

In April, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck Indonesia's western Sumatra area, triggering a tsunami warning.

