Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Indonesia

We continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths, says the US Secretary of State
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Java in Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 57 km (35 miles), EMSC said. No initial damage or casualties have been reported so far.
In April, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck Indonesia's western Sumatra area, triggering a tsunami warning.
ALSO READ:
We continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths, says the US Secretary of State
The actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
Corenswet will play the lead in Superman: Legacy, which also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn
28-year-old Vanilla, who was immediately separated from her mother after being born at a research lab, spent most of her early life in small cages suspended from the ground
Podcaster and jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman shares photos from an “impromptu training session” with Musk, saying he was “extremely impressed” by the billionaire's performance
A plane linked to him was shown on a flight tracking service taking off from the southern Russian city of Rostov early on Tuesday and landing in Belarus
The whale kept swimming metres away from the kayaker and followed him from Tamarama to Coogee Beach, according to reports
Mayor Eric Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families