Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km

By Reuters Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 1:03 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake was at a depth of 20km, EMSC said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country's meteorological department added.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.