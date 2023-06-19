Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California: EMSC

Army and police units were in 'hot pursuit' of the attackers
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Mexico's civil defence office confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage in the areas where the earthquake was felt, but recommended boats and the nearby coastal population take precautions due to possible currents in ports.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Shortly after the quake occurred, the US Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.
Small variations in sea water levels, of a few centimetres, may be detected in the region where the quake occurred, the Mexican civil defence office later said via Twitter.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.
