Magnitude 6 earthquake hits South Pacific region

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 4:26 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 4:27 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Tonga region in the South Pacific on Friday, according to multiple monitoring centres.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was at a depth of 100 km (62 miles).

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also detected the tremor in the South Pacific at 12.11pm (local time). It registered a magnitude of 6.1 on the National Seismic Network's Richter scale.

(With inputs from Reuters)

