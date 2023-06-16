Magnitude 6 earthquake hits South Pacific region

The former President face dozens of felony charges of mishandling US government secrets
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Tonga region in the South Pacific on Friday, according to multiple monitoring centres.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was at a depth of 100 km (62 miles).
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also detected the tremor in the South Pacific at 12.11pm (local time). It registered a magnitude of 6.1 on the National Seismic Network's Richter scale.
(With inputs from Reuters)
