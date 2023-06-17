Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rocks island in Philippines

The tremor was generally felt by residents indoors and outdoors but no damage was expected, according to authorities

A 'moderately strong' earthquake — at magnitude 5.6 — hit the Philippines' Cagayan province on Saturday.

The tremor was detected at 6.15pm (2.15pm, UAE time) on the province's Dalupiri Island, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In some areas — Burgos, Ilocos Norte and in Calayan, Cagayan — the quake was felt at Intensity IV, which means hanging objects must have swung considerably and light sleepers were likely awakened. It was generally felt by residents indoors and outdoors.

Lower intensity levels were noted in other provinces. The authorities said aftershocks can be expected.

Just two days ago, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the Philippines' main island, halting some railway operations in Manila.

