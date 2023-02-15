Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes New Zealand: EMSC

The football star had previously donated a signed jersey to Turkish international defender Merih Demiral's campaign to raise funds for those affected by the disaster
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said, at 7.38pm local time.
The earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.
A Reuters witness felt a strong shaking that lasted several seconds in the capital of Wellington.
New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.
This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island this week leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced, and widespread damage.
It also comes just over a week after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and a series of debilitating aftershocks, shook the south of Turkey and northern Syria, killing over 35,000 people and impacting about 20 million, the country's President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has said. The damage extended to a 500-km-wide region in 10 provinces inhabited by 13.5 million people, he noted in a pre-recorded video message to World Government Summit 2023 attendees in Dubai.
"According to scientists, the energy released by these earthquakes is as powerful as 500 atomic bombs,” said Erdoğan.
ALSO READ:
The football star had previously donated a signed jersey to Turkish international defender Merih Demiral's campaign to raise funds for those affected by the disaster
Video footage that has surfaced online shows the dog running ahead, with an aid vehicle closely following the animal after a road closure
The German government added that the foreign ministry had already both increased its staff in Turkey and redeployed capacity at visa acceptance centres there
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age
New tech is allowing more artisanal options to line the freezer aisle
Sawant, who has filed an FIR against her partner, also alleges he mishandled her funds, and claims he has left her to live with a girlfriend
The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear