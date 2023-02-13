Death toll rises above 35,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

The 29-year-old man from Kerala was earlier denied visa by Pakistan but later received a transit visa after court's intervention
The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 on Monday, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.
Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.
ALSO READ:
The 29-year-old man from Kerala was earlier denied visa by Pakistan but later received a transit visa after court's intervention
CYSTIC FIBROSIS PATIENTS HAD EARLY DEATHS. BUT A DRUG TREATMENT HAS CHANGED THE PROGNOSIS
Used correctly, caffeine can help you lift more, run faster and cycle farther
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making
Online culture encourages young people to turn themselves into a product at an age when they’re only starting to discover who they are
In a tweet earlier today, authorities warned residents to stay away from coasts
At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said