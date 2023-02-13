Death toll rises above 35,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 1:36 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 1:46 PM

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 on Monday, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.

