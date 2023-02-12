Turkey-Syria earthquake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
The death toll from a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has said.
Griffiths arrived on Saturday in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.
He said of the death toll in an interview with Sky News on Saturday: "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more."
"We haven't really begun to count the number of dead," he said.
Officials and medics said 24,617 people were killed in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 28,191.
ALSO READ:
Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.
The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria. Up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless in Syria alone.
Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it launched a flash appeal on Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with immediate health needs.
Turkey's disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.
"Soon, the search and rescue people will make way for the humanitarian agencies whose job it is to look after the extraordinary numbers of those affected for the next months," Griffiths said in a video posted to Twitter.
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making
Online culture encourages young people to turn themselves into a product at an age when they’re only starting to discover who they are
In a tweet earlier today, authorities warned residents to stay away from coasts
At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said
Translating Kafka’s diaries revealed a writer even more alive than English-speaking readers previously know
US President Joe Biden said that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down successfully
Departures, arrivals have been paused because of a 'national security effort'