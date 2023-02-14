Turkey earthquakes: 8,000 saved from rubble; 81,000 survivors discharged from hospitals

The country was struck by two high intensity temblors and several aftershocks, causing over 35,000 deaths

Quake-hit displaced residents wash their laundry next to the tents set by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) at Islahiye Atatürk Stadium. Photo: AFP

The devastating earthquakes in Turkey impacted about 20 million people, the country's President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has said. The damage extended to a 500-km-wide region in 10 provinces inhabited by 13.5 million people, he said in a pre-recorded video message to World Government Summit 2023 attendees in Dubai.

Erdoğan highlighted Turkey's efforts to aid survivors and recover from the disasters amid a rising death toll, calling the earthquakes “not just one of the biggest natural disasters in our country’s history, but also all of humankind’s".

He noted that over 81,000 injured quake survivors have been discharged from hospitals, and more than 8,000 people saved from the rubble as search and rescue teams, deployed from all over the world, continue their work to find more survivors.

"According to scientists, the energy released by these earthquakes is as powerful as 500 atomic bombs,” said Erdoğan.

Turkey had declared a level 4 emergency in the earthquake-hit region. Erdoğan said the government will begin construction efforts soon.

He thanked the UAE and world governments for the aid and support extended to the earthquake-hit country. Turkey has received support and condolence messages from more than 100 countries, he added.

