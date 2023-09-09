Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi region

The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Minahassa Peninsula on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.
The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface, GFZ said.
ALSO READ:
The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement
Prosecutors had asked for the man to be sentenced to 40,562 years in prison for money laundering, fraud and establishing a criminal organisation
G20 nations collectively represent around 80% of global economic output and about 60% of the world’s population
The CEO continued right on with the press conference after the incident, only stopping to say he loved cream cakes
The former officers, aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages at a hearing at a London court
The moments were captured by the body camera of an officer who was helping in the evacuation process