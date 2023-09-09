Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi region

The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface

By Reuters Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 7:36 PM

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Minahassa Peninsula on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.

The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface, GFZ said.

ALSO READ: