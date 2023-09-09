UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi region

The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface

By Reuters

Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 7:36 PM

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Minahassa Peninsula on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.

The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface, GFZ said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World