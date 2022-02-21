UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes New Zealand, shakes capital Wellington

No immediate damages or injuries were reported.

File
File

By Reuters

Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck New Zealand near the South Island town of Blenheim on Monday at a depth of 30 km, government seismic monitor Geonet said.

A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in capital Wellington. No immediate damages or injuries were reported.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active 'Ring of Fire"' a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.


More news from World