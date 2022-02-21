Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes New Zealand, shakes capital Wellington

No immediate damages or injuries were reported.

File

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck New Zealand near the South Island town of Blenheim on Monday at a depth of 30 km, government seismic monitor Geonet said.

A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in capital Wellington. No immediate damages or injuries were reported.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active 'Ring of Fire"' a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.