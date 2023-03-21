UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Taiwan, shakes buildings

The epicentre of the quake reportedly had a depth of 7.2 km

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:47 AM

Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:49 AM

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, causing buildings in the capital Taipei to shake briefly but with no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien with a depth of 7.2 km (4.5 miles), the weather bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

ALSO READ:


More news from World