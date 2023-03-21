Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Taiwan, shakes buildings

The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, causing buildings in the capital Taipei to shake briefly but with no immediate reports of damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in the sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien with a depth of 7.2 km (4.5 miles), the weather bureau said.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
ALSO READ:
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
In both the incidents, the passengers were travelling from Abu Dhabi to Kochi
He is the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court
Meta confirmed it restored former US President's accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms on February 9 after it and Youtube had banned the leader following his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 2021
What are the cases and controversies that could land these three influential personalities behind bars?
TV footage shows the attacker entering the popular Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz
The country is still reeling from massive twin earthquakes last month that left over 48,000 dead
Considered ‘a court of last resort’, the ICC investigates and tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community — from genocide and war crimes to crimes against humanity