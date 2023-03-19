How Japan won the Dubai World Cup two weeks after devastating earthquake in 2011

Victoire Pisa also was the first Japanese-owned Dubai World Cup winner

Jockey Micro Demuro celebrates after leading Japanese horse Victoire Pisa to victory in the 2011 Dubai World Cup. — AFP file

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 8:34 PM

The second running of the $10 million Dubai World Cup on the Tapeta racetrack at majestic Meydan was always going to be a highly emotional race for Japan given the horrific events leading up to the day.

However, Victoire Pisa, ridden by Mirco Demuro, prevailed in a captivating five-horse finish to lift the spirits of a nation which only two weeks earlier had been struck by a devastating earthquake and tsunami.

There were scenes of unremitting joy in the Meydan winner’s circle as the whole Japanese contingent in Dubai came together in a show of support and solidarity for their suffering families back home.

Demuro, the Italian trailblazer who had a big part to play in some of the most iconic moments in Japanese Racing Authority history, was winning the race for the first time.

Victoire Pisa also was the first Japanese-owned Dubai World Cup winner.

It was also the first time that the champion three-year-old colt in Japan in 2010 was running on an all-weather surface. But he took to it like a duck takes to water and delivered his A game to win by by half a length from fellow Japanese horse Transcend, who had more experience on dirt.

The powerful Godolphin runner Monterosso made a late charge under French pilot Mickael Barzalona, but could only finish third, a neck behind.

Irish raider Cape Blanco was a quarter length back in four with American hope Gio Ponti a close fifth.

Three other horses, Gitano Hernando, Musir and Buena Vista, were bunched together as they crossed the finish line accompanied by the deafening roars from the huge crowd.

The favourite and British-trained Twice Over came home in ninth place.