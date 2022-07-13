Look: Biggest supermoon of year lights up the UAE sky

Federal law on emergency treatment guidelines pre-empts state laws
Moon gazers from the UAE and other parts of the world were treated to this year’s biggest supermoon rose over the evening skies Wednesday evening.
This was the most favourable time to observe the moon as it is at its closest point to the Earth.
While several residents watched the spectacle from all over the Emirates, some astronomy enthusiasts gathered at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Mushrif Park to witness the rare celestial event.
July’s supermoon is also known as the Buck Moon as it appears big and bright in the sky due of its closeness to Earth, with the Moon being only 3,57,264 kilometres away from the Earth.
At times, the full moon can also be seen slightly orange-coloured and is also known as the Thunder Moon, and the Hay or Mead Moon.
Experts say a supermoon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a full moon when it is furthest away from the Earth.
It is said supermoons only happen three to four times in a year, and always appear consecutively.
Federal law on emergency treatment guidelines pre-empts state laws
He is one of the several Conservative Party leaders promising cuts
About 18 per cent of the population have received new passports already
Britain's busiest terminal said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks
Rocket launchers, tanks, artillery also injured 31 people, including 2 children
The world's population is expected to reach 8 billion on November 15
They fear Russia may extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict gas supply further
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists says Uber defied taxi laws and upended workers’ rights