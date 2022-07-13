Look: Biggest supermoon of year lights up the UAE sky

The lunar spectacle appeared at its closest point to the Earth

By Web Desk, Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:03 PM

Moon gazers from the UAE and other parts of the world were treated to this year’s biggest supermoon rose over the evening skies Wednesday evening.

This was the most favourable time to observe the moon as it is at its closest point to the Earth.

KT photo: M.Sajjad

While several residents watched the spectacle from all over the Emirates, some astronomy enthusiasts gathered at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Mushrif Park to witness the rare celestial event.

KT photo: M.Sajjad

July’s supermoon is also known as the Buck Moon as it appears big and bright in the sky due of its closeness to Earth, with the Moon being only 3,57,264 kilometres away from the Earth.

At times, the full moon can also be seen slightly orange-coloured and is also known as the Thunder Moon, and the Hay or Mead Moon.

Experts say a supermoon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a full moon when it is furthest away from the Earth.

It is said supermoons only happen three to four times in a year, and always appear consecutively.