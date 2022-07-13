Look: Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as President

Rocket launchers, tanks, artillery also injured 31 people, including 2 children
US President Joe Biden lands in the Middle East on Wednesday for a trip that will see stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The 79-year-old President's visit to Jeddah on Friday will be the focus of the tour.
Air Force One will also make an unprecedented direct flight between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Before that, Biden will meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran.
Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took office less than two weeks ago, has said talks "will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran."
Israel expanded its regional reach with US backing in 2020, when it formalised ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- breakthroughs that came after its peace accord with Jordan, in 1994, and Egypt in 1979.
Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia is seen as part of efforts to stabilise oil markets rattled by the war in Ukraine, by re-engaging with a country that has been a key strategic ally of the United States for decades and a major supplier of oil.
ALSO READ:
Rocket launchers, tanks, artillery also injured 31 people, including 2 children
The world's population is expected to reach 8 billion on November 15
They fear Russia may extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict gas supply further
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists says Uber defied taxi laws and upended workers’ rights
As the flood water starts receding, there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases through direct contact with polluted waters
Hebatullah Akhundzada says the laws which were not based on Shariah in the previous government will be abolished
Early results show be’s governing party and its junior coalition partner Komeito securing a majority
At least two dozen more feared to be stuck under rubble