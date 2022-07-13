Look: Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as President

The visit to Jeddah on Friday will be the focus of the trip

US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on July 12, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

By AFP Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 8:59 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 9:07 AM

US President Joe Biden lands in the Middle East on Wednesday for a trip that will see stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The 79-year-old President's visit to Jeddah on Friday will be the focus of the tour.

Air Force One will also make an unprecedented direct flight between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Photo: AFP

Before that, Biden will meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran.

Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took office less than two weeks ago, has said talks "will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran."

Israel expanded its regional reach with US backing in 2020, when it formalised ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- breakthroughs that came after its peace accord with Jordan, in 1994, and Egypt in 1979.

Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia is seen as part of efforts to stabilise oil markets rattled by the war in Ukraine, by re-engaging with a country that has been a key strategic ally of the United States for decades and a major supplier of oil.

ALSO READ: