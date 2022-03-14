LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky declares Sunday 'black day' after escalated attacks

The Ukrainian President renewed his pleas for a no-fly zone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 6:52 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 7:40 AM

Russia escalated attacks in western Ukraine on Sunday with a deadly airstrike on a military base where Ukrainian troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to renew his pleas for a no-fly zone.

Zelensky called Sunday a “black day,” and said none of the activities at the military base would have threatened Russian territory.

An American journalist was also killed Sunday and another injured when their vehicle came under fire from Russian forces outside Kyiv.

Meanwhile, continued fighting in multiple regions caused more misery throughout Ukraine and has provoked international outrage.

Now in its third week, the crisis has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 14: