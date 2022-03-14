UAE

Russia-Ukraine crisis: 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday, says Ukrainian deputy PM

'We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine'

AP file
By Reuters

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 11:52 AM

Ukraine will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 “humanitarian corridors” on Monday, including from towns near the capital Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said.

“We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine to {the port city of Mariupol) from Berdiansk (in southeastern Ukraine),” she said in a video address.

