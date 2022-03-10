LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: US House passes $13.6 billion aid, govt funding measure

Around 35,000 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors from three cities on Wednesday.

Reuters

By Team KT Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 7:16 AM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 7:36 AM

An air strike hit a Mariupol children's hospital on Wednesday, Ukraine said, blaming Russia for breaking a ceasefire at the southern port as Ukrainians elsewhere fled the fighting through safe corridors. Local authorities say the hospital was hit several times, causing "colossal" destruction, and that 17 people were wounded.

A Kremlin spokesman said: "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets" and blamed Ukraine for the failure of a planned evacuation from Mariupol.

Around 35,000 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors from three cities on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Another six escape routes are planned for Thursday, according to Zelenskiy.

Over 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began two weeks ago, the UN said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, but Kuleba said his expectations were "low."

The Kremlin accused the United States of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and said it was considering its response to a US ban on imports of Russian energy. The European Union announced more sanctions against oligarchs and lenders in Russia and Belarus.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 10

7.00am: US House passes Ukraine aid, govt funding measure

A majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and fund the federal government through September 30.

The vote was still under way. If approved by the House, the sweeping legislation would move on to the Senate.

6.40am: IMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia's military operation, the IMF said.

"The Russian military attack on Ukraine has been responsible for a massive humanitarian and economic crisis," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement after the meeting, predicting a deep recession in Ukraine this year.

6.30am: 'Around 35,000 Ukrainians evacuated on Wednesday, more corridors planned'

Around 35,000 Ukrainians were evacuated through humanitarian corridors from three cities on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding authorities planned to open another six escape routes on Thursday.

Zelenskiy said in a televised address that rescue efforts would focus on Mariupol and Izyum, which have both been heavily bombarded.

