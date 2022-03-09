LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Chernobyl nuclear data systems no longer transmitting to IAEA

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 6:31 AM

The Russian military assault on Ukraine is on its 14th day.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, though the actual number is unknown.

Russian aircraft on Tuesday night bombed residential areas around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Zhytomyr, to the west of Kyiv, and its military also stepped up its shelling of Kyiv’s suburbs, the Ukrainian emergency services said.

Two million people — half of them children — have fled Ukraine, UN officials said Tuesday, as Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II grows by the day.

US President Joe Biden said the US would ban all Russian oil imports, even if it will mean rising costs for Americans, particularly at the gas pump.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 9

6.18am: IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN’s atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday, as it voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi “indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost”, the agency said in a statement.