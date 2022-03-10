Conflict has destroyed $100 billion in Ukraine assets so far, says official

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine
World7 hours ago
The Russian attack has so far destroyed about $100 billion in roads, bridges and businesses in Ukraine, dealing a huge hit to its economy, a Kyiv government official said Thursday.
“Currently around 50 percent of our businesses are not operating, and those which are still operating are not operating at 100 percent,” said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“The situation in terms of economic growth, is going to be really very depressing, even if the war immediately stops,” he said in a virtual speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Ustenko repeated his call for European and other governments to cut off Moscow’s access to “blood money” by boycotting Russian oil and natural gas.
“Europeans are still paying to this monster in order to kill our people, innocent people,” he said.
While European nations rely on Russian energy for heat, “I can assure you it’s much, much, much colder in the underground of Ukraine where the people are hidden.”
The official praised the US for halting imports of Russian oil and said he hoped Washington would also help create a “recovery fund” for Ukraine.
ALSO READ:
Kyiv also could use the approximately $300 billion in Russian central bank reserves frozen as a result of Western sanctions, as well as funds seized from oligarchs who are allies of President Vladimir Putin.
“We have to rebuild the economy,” he said.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in fast-disbursing aid for Ukraine, and the World Bank this week released nearly $500 million of what is expected to be a $3 billion financing package.
In addition, the US Congress on Wednesday approved $14 billion in aid for Ukraine.
But Ustenko said, “what we need most of all is more weapons and ammunition. This is critically important.”
The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine
World7 hours ago
Five of the nine people who died were wearing seat belts and three people were ejected from the minivan.
World8 hours ago
Yoon is to take office in May and serve a single five-year term as leader of the world’s 10th largest economy.
World9 hours ago
Dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow has so far yielded several local ceasefires and humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents
World9 hours ago
Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India's population and sends the most legislators to parliament of any state.
World11 hours ago
Top Indian officials, besides embassy staff have been involved in Operation Ganga over the past few days.
World12 hours ago
The aid for Ukraine is intended to help bolster its military in its battle against Russian forces and provide humanitarian assistance.
World13 hours ago
The leaders will not set an overall deadline for weaning off Russian energy.
World13 hours ago