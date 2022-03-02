LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden brands Putin 'a Russian dictator'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call that it was important to stop the 'aggressor'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 6:27 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 6:54 AM

The Russian military assault on Ukraine is on its sixth day.

Russian forces launch a massive strike on local government headquarters in the centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, killing at least 10 people. Russia’s defence ministry urges people to flee.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says in a phone call with US President Joe Biden that it is important to stop “aggressor” Russia “as soon as possible’.

Here's a round-up of all top developments on March 2:

6.54am: Canadian sanctions to stay until Russia withdraws troops, says Trudeau

Canada will maintain sanctions against Russia until the latter withdraws its troops from Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“We will keep the sanctions in place right up until Russia recognizes and admits they made a huge mistake and withdraws its soldiers from Ukrainian soil,” Trudeau told the House of Commons during the day’s Question Period session.

6.48am: Biden calls Putin ‘a Russian dictator’

US President Joe Biden branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “dictator” during his State of the Union address Tuesday, one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden told Congress.

But “in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security,” he said.

6.22am: Biden banning Russia from US airspace

US President Joe Biden has announced that the country is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine.