Russia ‘ready’ to continue talks with Ukraine today: Kremlin

Foreign Minister Lavrov says will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons.

TASS

By AFP, Reuters Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 1:59 PM

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a Russian delegation was ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine as Moscow’s invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day.

“Our delegation will be ready to continue talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow’s delegation expected the talks to resume Wednesday evening.

Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons: Lavrov

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and the country, a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.