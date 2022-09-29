Kremlin: Four regions of Ukraine to be folded into Russia Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin to preside over ceremony to incorporate Ukraine's Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

By AP Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 2:41 PM

The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday's ceremony at the Kremlin's St George's Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

The Moscow-installed heads of Ukraine's Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions claimed residents backed the move in hastily organised votes that the West says were a sham.

