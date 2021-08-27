Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber, Pentagon says
There was no second explosion at a nearby hotel, Army Major General William Taylor says
A deadly attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday was carried out by a single suicide bomber at a gate to the airport and there was no second explosion at a nearby hotel, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 US troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Daesh.
“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Army Major General William Taylor told reporters. He said US troops wounded in the attack were now being treated in Germany.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told the reporters the United States believed there are still “specific, credible” threats.
“We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Kirby said, adding: “We’re monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”
Thursday’s attack occurred during a US-led evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The Taliban came to power nearly two weeks ago as foreign forces began withdrawing, ending a 20-year war.
US General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, had said on Thursday that initial information was that two suicide bombers had attacked the airport gate and the nearby Baron hotel.
-
Business
Only 28% Non-Resident Indians regularly file...
Indian expats in Dubai and other parts of the Arabian Gulf find the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Spain ends Kabul airlifts after flying out 2,200...
Most of the people evacuated were Afghans READ MORE
-
Business
US economy on track for strong jobs market: Fed's ...
Much of Powell's speech devoted to exposition of why he feels current ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Half a million more may flee Afghanistan, says...
The number would add to the 2.2 million Afghans who already are... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB chairman
Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Raja to the governing board on... READ MORE
-
Football
Man Utd agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo...
Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed lauds Emirati women's achievements
The UAE Vice-President shares a video showing the achievements of... READ MORE
-
World
Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber,...
There was no second explosion at a nearby hotel, Army Major General... READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school