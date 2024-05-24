Japanese dog of 'Doge' meme fame dies

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:19 PM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:28 PM

The Japanese shiba inu dog whose photo inspired a generation of oddball online jokes and the $23-billion Dogecoin cryptocurrency beloved by Elon Musk died on Friday, her owner said.

"She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," Atsuko Sato wrote on her blog, thanking the fans of her dog called Kabosu – the face of the "Doge" meme.