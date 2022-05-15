Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks

Her ex-partner was scheduled to get the children on the day they were found dead
World2 days ago
Israel reopened on Sunday its only crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers nearly two weeks after closing it over unrest, the defence ministry said.
“Following an assessment of the security situation, it has been decided... to open Erez Crossing for passage of workers and permit holders from the Gaza Strip into Israel, beginning Sunday,” said COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defence ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.
12,000 Palestinians use the crossing with permits to enter Israel for work.
Israel had closed the crossing on May 3 ahead of Israel’s national memorial and independence days, and amid Palestinian violence in the occupied West Bank, although the Gaza front was quiet.
Israel and Hamas, the militant rulers of the impoverished coastal enclave, have fought repeatedly over the last 15 years, most recently in May last year.
ALSO READ:
Israeli authorities feared tensions and violence in and around Jerusalem during April, when Muslims observed the holy fasting month of Ramadan, would bring another conflict with Gaza, but that did not happen.
A recent World Bank report put the unemployment rate in Gaza, a Palestinian territory of some 2.3 million people, at nearly 48 per cent, with work in Israel a vital lifeline to the enclave’s economy.
Her ex-partner was scheduled to get the children on the day they were found dead
World2 days ago
The college has been closed indefinitely following the 'rampage'
World2 days ago
The French artist's bronze sold for $41.6 million at Christie’s in New York
World2 days ago
Women and children represent 90 per cent of refugees
World2 days ago
'Mass rescue effort' still underway, says US Coast guard
World2 days ago
Afghanistan's rulers recently announced a ban on girls leaving home 'without necessity', among other rules
World2 days ago
More details to follow
World2 days ago
Neighbouring Sweden expected to decide on joining Nato in coming days
World2 days ago