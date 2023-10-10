Israel-Palestine conflict: What we know about foreigners killed, missing, abducted amid hostilities

Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival

Israeli soldiers patrol a road near the border fence with Gaza on October 10. — AFP

by Web Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM

Four days into the war between Israelis and Palestinian militants, there's no end in sight to the conflict, with violent threats still being hurled from both sides. As the situation escalates, the death toll rises — and the impact of the war quickly crossed borders.

Besides more than 1,500 deaths, thousands were injured, several were either confirmed to have been abducted or still marked missing. Among them all are foreign nationals who are in the danger zone. Some live and work in Israel, a few were there to study. Then there were those who just attended a music festival.

Here's what we know about the nationalities of people who were reported killed, injured, missing or abducted:

Thailand: 18 dead, 9 injured, 11 abducted

Eighteen Thais have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, the kingdom's government said Tuesday, raising the previous toll of 12.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman said separately that nine Thai citizens had been wounded and 11 taken hostage.

US: 11 dead

The United States on Monday confirmed the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was "likely" that Americans were among the hostages being held by Hamas.

"Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed -- many of whom made a second home in Israel," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Nepal: 10 dead, 4 injured

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday. Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added. Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

Argentina: 7 dead, 15 missing

Argentina's foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country's nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

France: 2 dead, 14 missing

Two French people have been killed in "Hamas's terrorist attacks against Israel", the French government said. A 12-year-old is among 14 of its nationals missing after Hamas launched the deadly raids into Israel, the French foreign ministry said calling the situation "worrying".

"Based on the information we have, we consider it highly likely that some of them have been abducted", the ministry said in a statement, adding that "this number is still subject to change".

Philippines: 6 missing, 1 'abducted', 2 injured

Government officials have confirmed that seven Filipinos are currently "unaccounted for" in the middle of the war. One of them could have been "abducted", based on the report of a Fiipina who said "she recognised her husband in one of the videos circulating on social media, which shows a man being held by armed individuals, and most likely brought to Gaza."

Two others were injured but are now recovering, the authorities added.

India: 1 injured

A Kerala woman working as a caregiver in Israel was reportedly injured in a rocket attack. According to her family, she had to undergo surgery and remained in the hospital.

Ukraine: 2 dead

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

Russia: 2 dead, 4 missing

At least one Russian has been killed and four others are missing, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv announced on Monday, quoted by the Russian news agencies.

Austria: 3 'abducted'

Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens — who separately stayed in southern Israel — could be among those abducted by Hamas in Saturday's attack launched from Gaza, Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

UK: 1 dead, 1 missing

Israel's ambassador to Britain said there was one 26-year-old British citizen missing, without naming the person.

A British man who was serving in the Israeli army, Nathanel Young, 20, also died in fighting with Hamas, his family said on Sunday.

Canada: 1 dead, 3 missing

The Canadian government said Monday that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

Cambodia: 1 dead

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.

Germany: 'Several' abducted

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said.

News outlet Der Spiegel said a mother of a 22-year-old reportedly recognised her daughter in videos circulating online of a half-naked woman lying face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza with armed men seated around her. The young woman had been at the music festival.

Brazil: 3 missing

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Sunday that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the festival.

Chile: 2 missing

The Chilean foreign ministry confirmed Monday that two nationals are missing. The couple lived on a kibbutz not far from Israel's border with Gaza.

Italy: 2 missing

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing. "They have not been located and are not answering calls," he said.

Paraguay: 2 missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.

Peru: 2 missing

The Peruvian foreign ministry said two nationals were missing, without offering any further details.

Tanzania: 2 missing

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

Mexico: 2 abducted

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

Colombia: 2 missing

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival are missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X. The government confirmed that its two nationals were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

Panama: 1 missing

Panama's government said one of its nationals, Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.

Ireland: 1 missing

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

