Hamas threatens to kill one Israeli civilian hostage for every Gaza strike 'without warning'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warns Hamas against harming any of the hostages

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike. — AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 11:44 PM

Palestinian militant group Hamas threatened on Monday to kill hostages if the Israeli army carried out air strikes without prior warning targeting residents of the Gaza Strip.

"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," the Ezzedine Al Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.

"The enemy doesn't understand the language of humanity and ethics, so we'll address them in the language that they understand."

The spokesman of Hamas' armed wing, Abu Obeida, said that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning".

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.”

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip over the past three days after Hamas militants surged into southern Israeli towns in a surprise attack that has left hundreds killed.

Militants, who sprayed bullets under the cover of thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, fled back to the enclave with about 100 hostages.

An Israeli military spokesman said on Monday that details of about 30 hostages have been given to their families.

