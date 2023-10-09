Israel-Palestine escalation threatens region's stability: Sheikh Abdullah

UAE Foreign Minister discusses region's developments with UK minister James Cleverly

Sheikh Abdullah meets James Cleverly in London. — Wam

By WAM Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 9:23 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs met with James Cleverly, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, in London to discuss the latest developments in the region and the ongoing escalation on the Palestinian-Israeli track.

The UAE top diplomat underscored the seriousness of the escalation that began in Gaza and its role in increasing tensions in the region and threatening its security and stability.

The two sides stressed the importance of coordination between all active international parties to contain the current crisis through all possible means and solutions, as well as to address all provocative actions that aim to destabilise the region and threaten its peoples.

Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed that the UAE-UK cooperation levels are steadily growing based on the 'Partnership for the Future' that unites the two countries and aims to achieve sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

The talks between the two sides also touched on the latest developments on the border between Serbia and Kosovo, ways to reduce tensions between the two sides, and the importance of adhering to dialogue under the auspices of the European Union.

ALSO READ:

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for all efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Western Balkans region.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Mansoor Abdullah Al Balhol Al Falasi, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.