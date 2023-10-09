Sheikh Abdullah discusses regional developments with foreign ministers

UAE: Tears of joy, warm embraces as Jiu Jitsu team returns home after spectacular Asian Games performance
This year, UAE scooped up 20 medals including 5 golds at the event that was held in Hanghzou, China
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed the ongoing developments in the region with foreign ministers of Russia, Kuwait and Israel. During telephone calls with Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia; Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait; Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister of Israel; and Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel, he reviewed the ongoing de-escalation efforts.
The UAE top diplomat also underscored the importance of protecting civilians from the consequences of the current crisis.
Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the current situation requires urgent action from all active international parties to reduce tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation.
He stressed the need to exercise the highest levels of wisdom, de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region, which, Sheikh Abdullah said, can only be achieved through a comprehensive, just peace, and sustainable security.
ALSO READ:
This year, UAE scooped up 20 medals including 5 golds at the event that was held in Hanghzou, China
They showcase the safe and secure transportation of a wide range of consumer goods
The earthquake occurred northwest of Herat resulting in more than 2,000 deaths
This week's draw witnessed 129,536 participants winning a total of Dh1,929,015
The programme serves as a unified global platform for fire incident data by engaging the world's largest firefighting organisations
Mudhia Salem Al Menhali is looking to contribute in areas of culture, youth, health, women empowerment, education, and social affairs
The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners and wished them success in serving the country