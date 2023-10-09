Sheikh Abdullah discusses regional developments with foreign ministers

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs says the current situation requires urgent action from all active international parties to reduce tensions

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Wam file

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed the ongoing developments in the region with foreign ministers of Russia, Kuwait and Israel. During telephone calls with Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia; Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait; Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister of Israel; and Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel, he reviewed the ongoing de-escalation efforts.

The UAE top diplomat also underscored the importance of protecting civilians from the consequences of the current crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the current situation requires urgent action from all active international parties to reduce tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

He stressed the need to exercise the highest levels of wisdom, de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region, which, Sheikh Abdullah said, can only be achieved through a comprehensive, just peace, and sustainable security.

