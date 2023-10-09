Israel's defence minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza in battle against Hamas

The prize has been awarded to the activist for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Monday ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian territory with air strikes.
"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it's all closed," Gallant said in a video message, referring to the enclave that is overcrowded with 2.3 million people.
At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas militants stormed across the border on Saturday, shooting people in the communities and towns near Gaza before Israeli security forces began fighting back.
An estimated 250 people were killed by Hamas gunmen at a music festival attended by young Israelis and foreigners near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza, according to an organisation that helped to recover the bodies.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly," Gallant said in Hebrew.
At least 493 people have also been killed in the Gaza Strip after Israeli military launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas attack.
ALSO READ:
The prize has been awarded to the activist for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Govt says that smoking won't be criminalised; phased changes mean that anyone who can legally buy cigarettes now won't be prevented from doing so in the future
The move is not just about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also about diversifying the country’s economy and creating jobs
He writes in the least common of the two official versions of Norwegian
Heart Uy lost her life in a devastating fire accident at her family home on Wednesday
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is ranked third on the list with a net worth of $114 billion
A quality screen, several modes to make work and play easier, decent sound, a great battery life, and all at an affordable price - there’s a lot to like about TCL’s Tab 11