1 Filipino 'kidnapped', 6 missing amid Israel-Palestine war

Two others were confirmed wounded, including one who suffered from suffocation

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the West mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday. —AP

Philippine government officials have confirmed that seven Filipinos are currently "unaccounted for" in the middle of the war between Israel and Palestine.

One of those missing could have been "abducted", according to a report received by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv. A Filipina reportedly told the mission that "she recognised her husband in one of the videos circulating on social media, which shows a man being held by armed individuals, and most likely brought to Gaza."

This, however, is yet to be verified but government officials assured that they have been working non-stop to account for the missing Filipinos.

In its latest update released on Tuesday, the country's Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said two were confirmed to have been injured in the attacks. Both of them are already recovering.

Owwa chief Arnell Ignacio told local media that one was hospitalised and the other — who suffered from suffocation — was already recovering at a hotel in Tel Aviv. Officers of the agency have already visited the two wounded Filipinos and ensured their safety.

The Philippines is yet to announce evacuation plans for the 30,000 Filipinos who are working in Israel.

The officer-in-charge of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Han Cacdac, said repatriation will be done "at the right time", according to local media reports.

Another foreign ministry official, Eduardo de Vega, said mandatory evacuation is "not yet being considered".

The escalating conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has killed more than 1,500 people so far.

The Hamas movement threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning, as Israel called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, raising fears it planned a ground assault.

