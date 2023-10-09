Kerala woman injured in ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict; family awaits information

The death toll in the attacks since Saturday has surpassed 1,100 people

A Kerala woman working as a caregiver in Israel was injured in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on Saturday.

According to her family, Sheeja Anand (41), who was working for a family in Israel was injured in a rocket attack.

Anand contacted her family after the attack started in Israel and informed them that she was safe. She called her family at noon, the second time, but her call got disconnected while speaking to her family.

Later in the day another Indian citizen hailing from Kerala called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery. However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery.

Anand's family is awaiting more information from her.

Anand has been working in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and her two children are in India.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets.

Israel launched 'Operation Swords of Iron', striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

Israel has declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

Gaza officials reported at least 413 deaths in the impoverished and blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people, which was hammered by Israeli air strikes on 800 targets ahead of what many feared may be a looming ground invasion.

Following the escalating attacks, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," read the advisory.

