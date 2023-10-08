Bollywood actor returns to Mumbai after being stranded in Israel

By ANI Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 2:58 PM

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally returned to Mumbai after being stranded in Israel.

As per the media reports, she had travelled to the country to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, but was stuck because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Previously, her team had said that she was being brought back home safely.

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," said Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt's publicist.

Around 6.30am local time on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hit several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel soared past 300 on Sunday and is expected to rise further.

As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously, according to reports.

