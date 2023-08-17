Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia today

In March, both the countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Iran state TV reported.

In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan became the first Saudi foreign minister to travel to Iran since 2006.

He met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.

Earlier in June, Iran had reopened its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.

And in another first since bilateral ties were restored, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that military officials from both countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of a security conference.

Amirabdollahian has said this week that Iran's news ambassador to Saudi, Alireza Enayati, "will accompany" on Thursday's visit to "officially start his mission".

On August 9, Iran said the Saudi embassy in Tehran had begun operations but Riyadh has yet confirm.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

