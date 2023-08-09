Saudi embassy in Iran resumes work after seven years: State media

Moscow dismisses the talks as a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran has resumed operations, state media in Iran reported on Wednesday, following a thaw in ties seven years after the mission was closed.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.
The long-time regional rivals severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of cleric Nimr Al Nimr.
"The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially commenced its activities" and has been operating since Sunday, the official news agency IRNA said, quoting an "informed source" at Iran's foreign ministry.
There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh on the move.
In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.
Iranian media had previously attributed the delay in reopening the Saudi embassy to the poor condition of the building which was damaged during the 2016 protests.
The reports said Saudi diplomats would operate from a luxury hotel in the Iranian capital pending the completion of the works.
Since the March deal, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Iranian ally Syria and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi forces.
