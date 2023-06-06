Iran's embassy reopens in Saudi capital Riyadh

In March, both the countries agreed to re-establish relations

Photo: Reuters File

By Reuters Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 8:10 PM

Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Tuesday, Saudi media reported, months after the two nations agreed to end a diplomatic rift under a China-mediated deal.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations. The deal was struck seven years after Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran following the storming of its embassy in Tehran during a dispute over the execution of a cleric.

