Saudi foreign minister in Iran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties

Saudi King, Crown Prince officially invite Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal bin Farhan is welcomed by Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran. — AP

By AP Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 8:51 PM

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat arrived in Iran's capital on Saturday, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast countries, Iranian state media reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran TV said. He carried a message from the Saudi king to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the two were due to meet later Saturday, Iran TV said.

Later, Prince Faisal said The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin AbdulAziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman officially invited Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia, according to the state TV broadcast of a joint news conference.

The visit comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Saudi Arabia earlier in June. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.

Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran. Until the mission is completed, the employees are working from a Tehran hotel, Iran TV said.

Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

The agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations was a major breakthrough brokered by China.