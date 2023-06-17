Saudi foreign minister in Iran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties

People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit
Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat arrived in Iran's capital on Saturday, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast countries, Iranian state media reported.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran TV said. He carried a message from the Saudi king to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the two were due to meet later Saturday, Iran TV said.
Later, Prince Faisal said The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin AbdulAziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman officially invited Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia, according to the state TV broadcast of a joint news conference.
The visit comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Saudi Arabia earlier in June. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.
Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran. Until the mission is completed, the employees are working from a Tehran hotel, Iran TV said.
Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.
The agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations was a major breakthrough brokered by China.
