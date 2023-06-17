UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman over death of Saudi princess

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour expressed their sympathies

File photo

By WAM Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 2:53 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia —expressing his sympathy over the passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

