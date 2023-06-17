UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman over death of Saudi princess

Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matrooshi will graduate from the Nasa Astronaut Programme in early 2024
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia —expressing his sympathy over the passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
ALSO READ:
Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matrooshi will graduate from the Nasa Astronaut Programme in early 2024
It predicts that it will turn into a tropical depression within the next 12 hours
The doting father is seen carrying his third child with a smile on his face
It included 15 Hawksbill and 6 Green Turtles – both of which are considered endangered species and they have been nursed back to health at the Jumeirah Group’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project
Drivers are asked to stay careful and follow instructions on the road
Among the well-preserved objects that the experts uncovered were ceramics, bronze bowls, arrows, spears, and a number of swords
Local UAE perishable goods such as fish, bread, yoghurt, and milk are exported to other countries as well
Study analysed hashtags for over 100 cities, revealing which locations offer most beautiful shots; Dubai had nearly 51,000 hashtags on Instagram