Plane leaves Yemen capital for Saudi, first since 2016

Yemeni Muslims wait at the Sanaa International Airport's to board a flight heading to holy city of Makkah to perform the Haj pilgrimage, on Saturday -- AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 10:35 AM

The first commercial flight from Yemen's rebel-held capital to Saudi Arabia since 2016 took off carrying Haj pilgrims on Saturday, in the latest sign of easing tensions after years of war.

A Yemenia Airways plane carrying 277 travellers departed at around 8 pm (1700 GMT), an official told AFP, seven years after Sanaa's international airport was closed by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

"Hopefully, the restrictions will end and the airport will remain open. We are very happy and relieved, and I cannot describe the feeling," said Mohammad Askar, one of the travellers.

The Jeddah-bound flight is the first to Saudi Arabia since Sanaa's airport was closed by the coalition curbs in August 2016, more than a year into the Saudi-led military campaign to dislodge the Houthis.

Two more flights will depart on Monday and Tuesday, officials said. The Houthis' Works Minister Ghaleb Mutlaq said about 200 flights would be needed to accommodate the 24,000 people that he said wanted to travel.

"We consider what is happening today as a good gesture, so that airports, especially Sanaa airport, will be opened to Yemeni travellers," Najeeb Al-Aji, the Huthis' minister of guidance, Haj and umrah, told journalists.

Thousands of pilgrims in Houthi-held areas travel by bus to Saudi Arabia, or to government-controlled Aden -- an arduous 12-hour journey, due to checkpoints -- where they can fly to the neighbouring country.

"We can no longer bear the burdens and hardships of travelling to Aden," said Akram Mohamed Murshid, one of the pilgrims boarding the plane.

Fighting in Yemen sharply declined after a UN-brokered truce came into effect in April last year, and full-scale hostilities did not resume even when the ceasefire lapsed in October.

Among the terms of the truce was a resumption in international flights from Sanaa. The first commercial flight in six years took off for Jordan's capital Amman in May last year.

Peace efforts have accelerated since March when Saudi Arabia announced a surprise rapprochement with its powerful rival Iran, seven years after they broke off ties.

After Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh earlier this month, on Saturday Saudi Arabia's foreign minister visited Tehran, where he held talks with his opposite number.

A Saudi delegation flew to Sanaa in April, the same week as a major prisoner swap that freed nearly 900 detainees in a confidence-building measure.

However, the Saudi and Huthi negotiators failed to agree on a new truce and later Saudi ambassador Mohammed al-Jaber, while stressing both sides were "serious" about the process, told AFP that the next steps were unclear.

"We are all aware that the road to peace is going to be long and difficult," UN special envoy Hans Grundberg said at a forum in The Hague this week, noting "an uptick in public rhetoric threatening large-scale escalation".