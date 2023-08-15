UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Iran

The country rejects of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability

By Wam Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 8:32 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a religious shrine in the city of Shiraz, Iran, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

