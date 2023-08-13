Four killed in attack on shrine in Iran: State media

Attack by two armed men on Shah Cheragh's shrine in Shiraz happens less than a year after a similar attack on the same site

Rescuers transport an injured person after an attack in Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM

A shooting on Sunday at a shrine in Iran's south killed at least four people, state media said, less than a year after a similar attack on the same site.

"Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh" in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, official news agency IRNA reported.

One of the suspected assailants was arrested while the other went on the run, according to Tasnim news agency.

Fars province governor Mohamed Hadi Imanieh told state TV the attack occurred around 7pm (1530 GMT).

Footage carried by state TV showed ambulances rushing to the site of the attack.

Iranian media outlets have provided different figures concerning the number of casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Shah Cheragh mausoleum is home to the tomb of Ahmad, brother of Imam Reza, and is considered the holiest site in southern Iran.

On October 26, a mass shooting at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Daesh group extremists.

Iran hanged two men in public over the October attack, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported last month, identifying them as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali but not revealing their nationalities.

Authorities had previously said the attack involved people from other countries including neighbouring Afghanistan.

The pair were hanged at dawn on July 8 on a street near the shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, IRNA reported at the time.

Mizan said they had been convicted of "corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security" as well as "conspiracy against the security of the country".

According to Mizan, Rashidi had confessed to having collaborated with Daesh to carry out the shooting.

Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of IS, Fars chief justice Kazem Moussavi said.

The main assailant -- who Iranian media had identified as Hamed Badakhshan, a man in his 30s -- died of injuries sustained during his arrest, authorities said.